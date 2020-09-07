Albany Med nurses authorize strike

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Med nurses could go on strike after a majority voted for industrial action in response to a contract dispute. The nurses will hold a picnic and rally at the center between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on September 7.

Nurses are now able to strike for up to 10 days if an agreement isn’t reached.

A majority of the medical institution’s 2,000 nurses voted to strike if negotiations over the nurses first new contract in two years continue to stall.

In a statement, the New York State Nurses’ Association claim: “Albany Med has publicly celebrated nurses as heroes, while privately cutting nurses’ hours, staffing, salaries, and input into safety measures at the hospital.”

LATEST STORIES