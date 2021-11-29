Albany Med new COVID visitor policy goes into effect Monday, November 29

Albany Medical Center sign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Med has new COVID visitor policy that goes into effect Monday, November 29.

Guidlines:

  • Visiting hours remain from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • One visitor, family member or partner in care will be welcomed at a patient’s bedside at a time.
  • Up to two visitors, family members or partners in care will be welcomed at a patient’s bedside at a time in critical care units.
  • Visitors must be 18 years or older.
  • Due to community prevalence of COVID, visitors will not be permitted to swap during visiting hours each day.
  • We highly recommend that patients/families identify a unique visitor for each patient that would be the identified visitor for the duration of the hospitalization.

Exceptions will remain, including for the Children’s Hospital where two visitors are allowed.

