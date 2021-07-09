Albany Med fundraiser Friday, July 9

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany Med’s Light Up the Night gala will take place Friday, July 9 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Saratoga National Golf Club. The fundraiser is sponsored by Empire BlueCross and benefits Albany Med’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

The hospital says proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards purchase state-of-the-art equipment and supports research opportunities for Emergency Department physicians and staff. 

A tribute to Dr. Vincent Verdile, who is retiring at the end of the year, will take place during a VIP reception from 7-8 p.m. as well as a presentation from former patient David Zecchini.

More information about the gala can be found on Albany Med’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

