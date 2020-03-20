Albany Mayor Sheehan gives update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan provided an update to residents Friday. In the update, she urged residents to continue practicing social distancing.

She is also calling on the Federal Government to make more testing kits available across the country including Albany and the Capital Region.

In response to Thursday evening’s news that Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Health Partners are now limiting COVID-19 testing to inpatient individuals and medical providers due to a lack of available tests regionally and nationally, Mayor Sheehan echoed the call of Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy and Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen urging residents to not fall into a false sense of security should they see a decreased rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albany County. Now more than ever it is imperative that residents do everything possible to “flatten the curve.”

In an effort to eliminate unnecessary financial hurdles as the City and State urges residents to stay home as much as possible, Mayor Sheehan announced today that all metered parking and the enforcement of metered parking has been suspended in the City of Albany, effective Friday at 6 p.m. She also urged residents to continue following alternate side parking.

Below is a list of off-street parking lots that continue to be available for off-street parking:

ARBOR HILL/SHERIDAN HOLLOW

Parking Area Adjoining Arbor Hill Softball Field (North Lark St.)

230 Colonie St. (Playground Lot)

178 Colonie St. (Playground Lot)

Ten Broeck Mansion (Parking Lot & Sidewalk West End)

PINE HILLS

Ridgefield Park (Enter on Partridge St.)

Woodlawn Park Little League

SOUTH END

Krank Park Area

Franklin St. (Between Schuyler St. & Bassett St. – East Side)

Lincoln Park (All Interior Roadways & Parking Area – the time-limit restrictions have been lifted effective Tuesday, March 17)

CENTER SQUARE

SUNY Albany’s Thurlow Terrace Lot (do not park in designated EV Charger spots unless charging an electronic vehicle)

Washington Park roads open to vehicle traffic, including Henry Johnson Boulevard (the time-limit restrictions have been lifted effective Tuesday, March 17)

NORTH ALBANY

North Second St. & North Third St. (Above Pearl St.)

Parking Area across from North Albany American Legion Post

WEST END

Bleecker Stadium (Parking Area & Roadways)

North Side of Livingston Ave. (Opposite Judson St. Parking Lot)

Mayor Sheehan also called on residents to help do their part by limiting the amount of garbage and recycling left curbside in the coming week.

