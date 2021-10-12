Albany mayor looks to community organizations to add to city’s resource map

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Equity Agenda Advisory Group is seeking the community’s help with adding to the online resource map. The map provides programming opportunities for Albany residents.

In 2018, the online resource map was created to identify organizations throughout the city that have available programming in an easy-to-read online map that includes hours of operation, cost and contact information for each organization. The map is updated regularly to include the most recent information.

The city wants any service organizations or community partners that offer resources, programs, initiatives, internships, employment opportunities, food access, after school programs, mental health services, and any other pertinent resources to input those on the map.

The city is hosting a virtual Q&A session on October 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions and assist with uploading information to the map. Those interested can register for the meeting on Zoom.