Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan to kick off Phase Two of the South End Connector project

ALBANY, NY – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and local partners announced the South End connector bikeway project is almost complete.
In a release posted to the Albany Bicycle Coalition’s website on July 4 organizers said the project is “99 and 44/100 percent done”.
Construction for the project began on September 16, 2019. The connector will link the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and the Mohawk Hudson Bike-Hike Trail to make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to get around the city.
Phase Two of the project is slated to kick off Tuesday morning at 11 a.m at the corner of Ferry Street and Church Street under I-787 overpass. The Albany Bicycle Coalition will join local leaders for an inaugural ride after the event.
