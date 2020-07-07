Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan to kick off Phase Two of the South End Connector project

After many years of work, the South End Connector Bikeway is “99 and 44/100 percent” done. (Courtesy: Albany Bicycle Coalition)

ALBANY, NY – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and local partners announced the South End connector bikeway project is almost complete.

In a release posted to the Albany Bicycle Coalition’s website on July 4 organizers said the project is “99 and 44/100 percent done”.

Construction for the project began on September 16, 2019. The connector will link the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and the Mohawk Hudson Bike-Hike Trail to make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to get around the city.

Straight path south under 787 with intersection with Vine St./Church St. and with cycle track and rail yards coming up in the background. (Courtesy: Albany Bicycle Coalition)

Phase Two of the project is slated to kick off Tuesday morning at 11 a.m at the corner of Ferry Street and Church Street under I-787 overpass. The Albany Bicycle Coalition will join local leaders for an inaugural ride after the event.

LATEST STORIES