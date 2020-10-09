Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan tests negative for coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has tested negative for coronavirus. Despite the news, Mayor Sheehan will complete her 14-day quarantine on the advice of the Albany County Department of Health.

Mayor Sheehan, along with Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, began isolating herself after a potential exposure at a press conference on Wednesday.

“During the press conference, where we were advocating for COVID-19 relief to help pay our police, firefighters and other essential workers, we remained masked and socially distanced. I did, however, remove my mask while speaking at the podium, and Mayor David also spoke unmasked at the same podium. I’ve been advised that while the chance of transmission is very small, it is not zero and I would never want to place my staff or the public at risk of exposure. I am working from home and I am grateful for the outpouring of well wishes from the community.” Mayor Kathy Sheehan

The Albany Mayor is said to have had minimal contact with Binghamton Mayor Rich David, who later tested positive for the virus. In a statement, her office said she is not experiencing any symptoms and will be tested again before her quarantine ends.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES