Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan selected as first vice president of New York State Conference of Mayors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) appointed Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan as its first vice president Wednesday. The decision was made by an executive committee.

“Municipal governments play a central role in addressing the most important issues of our times, from public health and safety to critical infrastructure improvements and economic development,” stated NYCOM President Francis X. Murray, Mayor of the Village of Rockville Centre. “Mayor Sheehan is an innovative and vocal leader who has a proven track record of successfully tackling the tough challenges faced by mayors throughout our state. Having her in this important leadership position will strengthen our organization as we advocate on behalf of New York’s cities and villages.”

Under Mayor Kathy Sheehan, the city of Albany has invested over $100 million in new parks, streets, sidewalks, and water and sewer infrastructure across the City. These efforts were focused in areas where historically discriminatory practices have impacted daily life. Since Mayor Sheehan took office, Albany has seen $1 billion in new development citywide, with another $120 million expected – all indicators of continued historic investment in the Capital.

“I am so honored to have been selected by my fellow mayors as the new First Vice President of the New York Conference of Mayors,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “As Treasurer of NYCOM for the past eight years, I have seen firsthand the power of our unified voice, and I look forward to working alongside President Murray and our entire conference to help advocate for innovative and transformative solutions to some of the more important issues faced by New York’s cities and villages.”

Kathy Sheehan served a four-year term as Albany’s Treasurer prior to being elected mayor. Before serving in elected office, she was the vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of a publicly traded medical device manufacturer. Kathy earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Bowling Green State University and subsequently attended Albany Law School, graduating magna cum laude in 1994. The new appointment will take effect immediately.