Albany Mayor and Fire Chief hold promotion ceremony for Fire Department Officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony

Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony. (Albany Mayor’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory held a promotion ceremony for Albany firefighters Glenn Eggelhoefer and James Gaudet.

  • Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony
    Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony. (Albany Mayor’s Office)
  • Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony
    Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony. (Albany Mayor’s Office)
  • Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony
    Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony. (Albany Mayor’s Office)
  • Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony
    Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Firefighter promotion ceremony. (Albany Mayor’s Office)

 This brief ceremony recognized both firefighters’ promotions to the rank of lieutenant, and a more formal promotion ceremony will be held in the future, according to Sheehan’s office.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga