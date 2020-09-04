Albany Mayor and Fire Chief hold promotion ceremony for Fire Department Officers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory held a promotion ceremony for Albany firefighters Glenn Eggelhoefer and James Gaudet.
This brief ceremony recognized both firefighters’ promotions to the rank of lieutenant, and a more formal promotion ceremony will be held in the future, according to Sheehan’s office.
