LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department was called to the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday after an employee got herself stuck in a laundry chute. Crews quickly accessed the patient and were able to safely remove her.







Photos courtesy Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were able to remove the woman with “some webbing and some firefighter muscle”- putting the flexing arm emoji on their Facebook post. Officials say the employee suffered no injuries.