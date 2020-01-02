Albany manslaughter suspect released from jail under new bail rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of strangling and stabbing a woman, resulting in her death, has been released from jail under new bail reforms now in place in New York State.

Paul Barbaritano, 53, was arrested last July and has been held without bail ever since as investigators worked to see if they could upgrade the charges against him from manslaughter to murder.

Under new bail reform laws intended to end inequality within the New York justice system by removing bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony crimes, Barbaritano has now been released from Albany County Jail.

Albany police say officers were called to an apartment at 8 Brevator St. in July 2019 to check on Barbritano’s welfare following concerns that he may harm himself. When officers arrived, they found him with several self-inflicted stab wounds to his body.

In the bedroom, police discovered the body of 29-year-old Nicole Jennings, from Albany. According to a felony complaint, Barbaritano tightened a karate belt around her neck and slashed her throat with a knife.