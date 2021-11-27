Albany man with 22 bench warrants arrested for stealing packages from residences

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18-year-old Albany man with 22 bench warrants a history of stealing from drug stores and other locations in the City of Albany was arrested.

On Friday, November 26, around 4:45 p.m., Albany Police officers responded to North Pine Avenue between Washington Avenue and Lancaster Street for reports of a man stealing packages from residences. Officers then observed a man matching the description of the suspect on the 100 block of Benson Street near Erie Street and stopped him.

During their investigation, the suspect was identified as Ernest Legree, 18, of Albany. Officers discovered he had 17 active bench warrants for failure to appear on previous larceny arrests that occurred between May 31 and August 27.

He also had five active arrest warrants for reported larcenies that occurred between August 22 and November 14 at CVS, 415 Delaware Avenue.

Charges:

Criminal Trespass 3rd

Petit Larceny

Legree was also charged with the reported incidents at the same CVS between October 4 and October 28 that were currently under investigation by the Albany Police Department.

Legree was arraigned this morning on all 22 warrants and the six additional charges in Albany City Criminal Court. He was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation.