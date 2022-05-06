ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hassan Riddick of Colonie was convicted of shooting and killing a person in Albany. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday morning.

Back in June 2020, Dwayne Fenner, 34, was shot outside of a house on Third Street. A dog was also found shot and killed at the scene. Hassan Riddick was charged with murder in the case alongside co-defendant Alfonso Fuller, who has already been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Riddick pleaded not guilty in the case but was later convicted by a jury. Riddick was convicted of weapons charges and murder in the second degree.

Riddick barely showed any emotion when Dwayne’s mother took the stand. Riddick’s lawyer, Paul Edwards, told the court his client didn’t wish to speak during sentencing. “All I care about is that he is off the streets, he will not be hurting anybody else again…hopefully ever,” said Olivia Fenner.

At the end of Friday’s court proceedings, the repeat convicted felon signed to appeal the court’s decision.