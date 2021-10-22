Albany man sentenced to 18 to life for multiple knifepoint robberies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Todd Rogers, 54, of Albany, was sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison on October 22. Rogers was charged in connection with multiple knifepoint store robberies in the area.

Rogers previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in the first degree (class C violent felony). Based on his criminal history, the court found him to be a persistent violent felon.

Rogers attempted to rob two stores on three separate incidences.

On April 24, at around 2:35 p.m., Albany police responded to a liquor store at 795 Madison Avenue for reports of a robbery. The victim told police that a man entered the store, threatened them with a knife, and demanded cash. The victim then gave the man cash and he fled the scene.

On April 25, at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a separate store at 845 Madison Avenue for reports of a robbery. The victim told police that a man came behind the counter and demanded cash from the register. The victim the man cash and he fled the scene.

On April 29, at around 1:50 p.m., an employee from the same store at 845 Madison Avenue reported to police that Rogers had once again entered the store and demanded cash from the register. The victim told officers that the Rogers also came behind the counter during the robbery and threatened them with a knife.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato of the Major Offense Bureau prosecuted the case.