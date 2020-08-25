Albany man sentenced in weapons possession and evidence tampering trial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) A 27-year-old Albany man has received a six-year prison sentence after being found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon and evidence tampering. The charges relate to an incident in July last year when Mansfield and four accomplices attempted to distract officers and remove three loaded handguns from a vehicle.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of:

  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Three counts of attempted second degree possession of a weapon
  • Fourth degree conspiracy
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance

In addition to the six-year state prison sentence, Mansfield was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

His four accomplices all pled guilty to their respective charges and were sentenced to:

  • Tajia Lewis: Five years in State Prison and five years post-release supervision
  • Oudasha Gause: Four years in State Prison and three years post-release supervision
  • Nysien Tolbert: Three years probation

One of the accomplices, 26-year-old Michael Carter has yet to be sentenced but faces up to a year in custody.

