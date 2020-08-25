ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) A 27-year-old Albany man has received a six-year prison sentence after being found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon and evidence tampering. The charges relate to an incident in July last year when Mansfield and four accomplices attempted to distract officers and remove three loaded handguns from a vehicle.
The 27-year-old was found guilty of:
- Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Three counts of attempted second degree possession of a weapon
- Fourth degree conspiracy
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance
In addition to the six-year state prison sentence, Mansfield was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.
His four accomplices all pled guilty to their respective charges and were sentenced to:
- Tajia Lewis: Five years in State Prison and five years post-release supervision
- Oudasha Gause: Four years in State Prison and three years post-release supervision
- Nysien Tolbert: Three years probation
One of the accomplices, 26-year-old Michael Carter has yet to be sentenced but faces up to a year in custody.
LATEST STORIES
- Cancer research fundraising at a low point due to COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: OC Jason Garrett Media Availability 8/25
- Lawsuit aimed at Gov. Cuomo for tight COVID-19 restrictions on live performances at music venues
- Albany man sentenced in weapons possession and evidence tampering trial
- Milk and food distribution returning to Saratoga County Fairgrounds