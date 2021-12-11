Albany man sentenced for possession and distributing child porn

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christopher Eberlein, 55, of Albany, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography. Eberlein had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Eberlein admitted to distributing over 2,000 images of child pornography through the internet over a decade. Police said a search of Eberlein’s electronic devices discovered that he also possessed dozens of child pornography files, which he stored on multiple devices in his residence. Many of these images featured the sexual abuse of newborns and infants.

When he is released from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be monitored for 20 years. Eberlein’s case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force.

