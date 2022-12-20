ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The US Attorney’s office announces the sentencing of Irvis Jorge, 44 to 364 days in jail. Jorge was allegedly involved in fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits while a state prisoner.

According to US Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Jorge had worked with his girlfriend, Pamela Febo, to submit a fraudulent unemployment insurance claim to New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) using Jorge’s personal identifying information. At this time, Jorge was reportedly an inmate at the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS). Freedman explain Febo submitted the application at Jorge’s direction in October 2020 and continued to re-certify Jorge’s benefits eligibility each week for about four months. Febo claimed Jorge was “able and available to start work immediately,” even though Jorge was incarcerated and could not work. Freedman explains NYSDOL paid the defendants $27,348 based on the repeated false certifications.

Freedman reports Jorge was ordered a 364-day term imprisonment on top of his state term of imprisonment for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Senior United States District Judge Gary L. Sharpe also ordered three years of supervised release and restitution in the amount of $27,348 and a penalty in the amount of $12,444. Febo pled guilty in October and is expected to be sentenced in February 2023.