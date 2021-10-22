Albany man sentenced 18 to life for multiple violent crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, District Attorney David Soares announced that Aliston Simon, 35, of Albany, was sentenced to 18 years to life in State Prison, followed by five years of released probation. Simon was charged for his role in several violent crimes in the City of Albany.

Simon previously pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, all felonies.

On May 6, 2020, at around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to 25 Lincoln Avenue, in the City of Albany, for a report that Simon displayed a machete, threatening to hurt someone said police. Simon was issued an appearance ticket, which he did not appear for. A bench warrant was then issued for his arrest.

On June 1, 2020, while in a home known to him on North Pearl Street, in the City of Albany. Simon abducted and restrained a woman and 1 year-old-child said police. Police respond to the scene, and an officer was slashed with an 8-inch knife on the wrist. At the time of his initial arraignment, bail was to be set. The Court instead released Simon, under the supervision of the Probation Department.

According to police, while out of custody. Simon stabbed an adult male known to him at 5 Lincoln Avenue, on July 23, 2020. Police said the man survived the attack after receiving emergency surgery.