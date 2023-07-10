ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Willie Green, 40, pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment. The indictment alleges that Green intentionally, while acting in concert caused the death of Hacief Oliver on November 10, 2022.

Oliver was shot in the torso on Second Street and succumbed to his injuries. Green was charged with second-degree murder, one count of criminal facilitation in the second degree, and one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree. Green is scheduled to reappear in court on July 27.