Albany man pleads guilty to Social Security fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The U.S. Department of Justice said Jorge Ortiz Jr., 60, Albany, pled guilty Tuesday to committing Social Security fraud.

Ortiz admitted keeping assets and resources from the Social Security Administration so that his stepson would get benefits even though the stepson was ineligible. The scam took place over eight years, from November 2008 through February 2016.

Ortiz now faces up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and three years parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12.

