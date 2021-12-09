Albany man pleads guilty to possessing gun at Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Department of Justice, Josef Jarvis, 32, of Albany, pled guilty Thursday, December 9 to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. Jarvis possessed a gun at the Albany International Airport on August 16.

As part of his guilty plea, Jarvis, who has prior felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, admitted he possessed a loaded handgun and ammo while attempting to pass through a security checkpoint at Albany International Airport on August 16.

Jarvis faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years. His sentencing is on April 28, 2022. 

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.  The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

