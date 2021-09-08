Albany man Pleads Guilty to multiple knifepoint store robberies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Wednesday, September 8, that Todd Rogers, 54, of Albany, pleaded guilty to One Count of Attempted Robbery First Degree Violent Felony in Albany County Supreme Court.

Todd Rogers Crimes:

On April 24, at around 2:35 p.m., Albany Police responded to a liquor store at 795 Madison Avenue for reports of a robbery. When arrived, the victim told officers a man entered the store, threatened them with a knife, and demanded cash. The victim complied and the man fled with an amount of cash.

On April 25, at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a separate store located at 845 Madison Avenue for reports of a robbery. There, the victim told responding officers that a man came behind the counter and demanded cash from the register. The victim complied and the man fled with cash.

On April 29, at around 1:50 p.m., an employee from the same store located at 845 Madison Avenue reported to police that Rogers had once again entered the store and demanded cash from the register. The victim told officers that the suspect also came behind the counter during the robbery and threatened them with a knife.

The guilty plea today charges Rogers with all three crimes listed above. Based on his previous criminal history, Rogers faces up to 20 years to Life in State Prison, when sentenced on October 22.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato is handling the prosecution of this case.

