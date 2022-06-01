ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glyn Frink, 51 of Albany, pled guilty Wednesday to escaping from the Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in September 2021. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty made the announcement.

As part of his guilty plea, the Department of Justice says Frink admitted that he was placed by the federal Bureau of Prisons at the Horizon House and that he signed out to go to work on September 25, 2021, and failed to return at 6:00 p.m. as required. The DOJ says Frink remained in the community without approval until March 7, 2022, when he was arrested at a fast-food restaurant in Albany.

Frink is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, before Senior United States District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn. He faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin S. Clark