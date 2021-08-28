Albany man pleads guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 27, Michael Kurtz, 57, of Albany, pled guilty to charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. 

In pleading guilty, Kurtz admitted that between September 29, 2018, until about January 12, 2019, used a peer-to-peer file-sharing software program installed on his computer to distribute approximately 28 videos of child pornography from his home in Albany. 

Kurtz also admitted to possessing over 200 images of child pornography on his home computer at the time of his arrest on March 18, 2019.

Kurtz could face up to 20 years in prison, with probation of five years to life, when he is sentenced on December 15, 2021, and will be required to register as a sex offender in any state where he lives, is employed, or is a student. 

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

