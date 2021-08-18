Albany man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Acting United States Attorney Antoinette Bacon and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Wednesday that Christopher Pratt, 57, of Albany, pled guilty to the distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea before United States District Judge Mae D’Agostino, Pratt reportedly admitted that he distributed and received child pornography over the internet through a peer-to-peer file sharing program. Pratt also admitted that he possessed numerous images of child pornography on his personal laptop, and that he created a folder on his laptop, labeled “JB” for “jailbait,” in which he stored pictures of child pornography that he had downloaded from the internet, according to officials.

Officials say Pratt faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life, when he is sentenced on December 20, 2021. Additionally, Pratt will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.