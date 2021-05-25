Albany man pleads guilty for alleged role in April 2020 Clinton Avenue homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — District Attorney David Soares announced Tuesday that Francisco Rosario, 27, of Albany pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, before the Honorable Roger McDonough in Albany County Court Monday afternoon for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing that took place on April 19, 2020.

Officials say last spring, while in a home on Clinton Avenue in Albany, Rosario stabbed a 27-year-old man. Rosario was allegedly at the home with someone he was ordered to stay away from through a previous duly ordered No Contact Order of Protection.

The District Attorney’s Office says Rosario faces up to ten years in State Prison when sentenced later this year.



The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant District Attorney David Szalda and Executive Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney.