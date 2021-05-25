Albany man pleads guilty for alleged role in April 2020 Clinton Avenue homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Francisco Rosario

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — District Attorney David Soares announced Tuesday that Francisco Rosario, 27, of Albany pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, before the Honorable Roger McDonough in Albany County Court Monday afternoon for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing that took place on April 19, 2020.

Officials say last spring, while in a home on Clinton Avenue in Albany, Rosario stabbed a 27-year-old man. Rosario was allegedly at the home with someone he was ordered to stay away from through a previous duly ordered No Contact Order of Protection.

The District Attorney’s Office says Rosario faces up to ten years in State Prison when sentenced later this year.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant District Attorney David Szalda and Executive Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire