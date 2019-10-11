Albany man arrested after leading police on car chase, ending in Rensselaer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after taking police on a brief car chase that ended in the City of Rensselaer Thursday night.

Police say 46-year-old Tyrell Slaughter of Albany led officers on a brief car chase after they attempted to pull him over. The incident took place around 10:50 p.m.

Police say they observed a car traveling on Quail street near Sherman Street that had been reported as stolen to the Albany Police Department. As officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Slaughter refused to stop and led officers on a car chase through the City of Albany to 8th Street in the City of Rensselaer where the car eventually came to a stop.

Police say Slaughter and a front seat passenger tried fleeing from the car on foot. He was quickly caught and arrested after a short foot pursuit. The front seat passenger remains outstanding.

Police also found a quantity of cocaine in the car while investigating.

Slaughter has been charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd.

Slaughter is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Friday morning.