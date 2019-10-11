Albany man arrested after leading police on car chase, ending in Rensselaer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after taking police on a brief car chase that ended in the City of Rensselaer Thursday night.

Police say 46-year-old Tyrell Slaughter of Albany led officers on a brief car chase after they attempted to pull him over. The incident took place around 10:50 p.m.

Police say they observed a car traveling on Quail street near Sherman Street that had been reported as stolen to the Albany Police Department. As officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Slaughter refused to stop and led officers on a car chase through the City of Albany to 8th Street in the City of Rensselaer where the car eventually came to a stop.

Police say Slaughter and a front seat passenger tried fleeing from the car on foot. He was quickly caught and arrested after a short foot pursuit. The front seat passenger remains outstanding.

Police also found a quantity of cocaine in the car while investigating.

Slaughter has been charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd.

Slaughter is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play