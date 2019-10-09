Albany man killed in wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was killed in a two-car wrong way crash on Route 9 South in the area of Homewood Suites Tuesday night, Saratoga Springs Police say.

Police say Derrick Devonish, 44, was pulling out of the Homewood Suites parking lot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when for an unknown reason he began traveling south in the northbound lane. He was hit head-on by a Toyota Rav 4.

Davonish was taken to Saratoga Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not believe alcohol was involved.