Albany man indicted for murder in July shooting

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Shimair Perrin

Shimair Perrin

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been indicted in the July shooting of Lamon Lanier, 34, on Willet Street in Albany. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Shimair Perrin, 29, of Albany, was arraigned in Albany County Court Thursday.

The indictment alleges that on July 23, 2021 around 1 a.m., Perrin intentionally shot Lanier with a gun in the area of Willett Street and Hudson Avenue.

An Albany County Grand Jury previously returned a sealed indictment alleging he committed:

  • Murder in the second degree (class A felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C armed violent felony)

Perrin pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in to custody after arraignment.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19