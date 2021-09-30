Albany man indicted for murder in July shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been indicted in the July shooting of Lamon Lanier, 34, on Willet Street in Albany. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Shimair Perrin, 29, of Albany, was arraigned in Albany County Court Thursday.

The indictment alleges that on July 23, 2021 around 1 a.m., Perrin intentionally shot Lanier with a gun in the area of Willett Street and Hudson Avenue.

An Albany County Grand Jury previously returned a sealed indictment alleging he committed:

Murder in the second degree (class A felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C armed violent felony)

Perrin pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in to custody after arraignment.