Albany man gets 25 years in prison for attempted murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- David Miley, 23, from Albany was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of a 24-year-old man in August 2020. The shooting happened in the area of Cortland Place and State Street in Albany.

Miley was previously convicted of:

One count of second degree attempted murder (felony)

One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

He was sentenced by the Honorable Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court on Friday afternoon. Miley’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan Spillane.