Albany man gets 25 years in prison for attempted murder

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
David Miley, 23, from Albany was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of a 24-year-old man in August 2020.

David Miley, 23, from Albany was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of a 24-year-old man in August 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- David Miley, 23, from Albany was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the attempted murder of a 24-year-old man in August 2020. The shooting happened in the area of Cortland Place and State Street in Albany.

Miley was previously convicted of:

  • One count of second degree attempted murder (felony)
  • One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

He was sentenced by the Honorable Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court on Friday afternoon. Miley’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan Spillane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19