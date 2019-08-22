Albany man found guilty in 2018 murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Neshad Grady, 24 of Albany has been found guilty of Murder in the 2nd Degree for his part in the July 2018 murder of Khalil Barnes.

District Attorney P. David Soares announced Grady was found guilty in Albany County Supreme Court after a jury trial before the Honorable Roger D. McDonough.

Grady was found guilty of (1) Count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony, and (1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony.

The verdict was determined by the jury after hearing testimony and reviewing evidence. The evidence and testimony concluded that on July 14, 2018, at approximately 12:30 A.M., in the area of 68 Quail Street in the City of Albany, Grady did cause the death of Khalil Barnes by shooting him with an illegally possessed handgun.

District Attorney Soares says Grady faces up to 25 years to life in State Prison when he is sentenced on October 4, 2019.