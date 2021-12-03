Albany man found guilty after stabbing female in the face and neck

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany District Attorney announced Nicolas Mendez, 27, of Albany was found guilty after stabbing a female in the face and neck. Mendez was found guilty of one count of Assault in the First Second Degree (Violent Felony).

On September 12, 2020, at around 7:30 p.m., at 927 Mercer Street in Albany, Mendez intentionally stabbed a woman that was known to him multiple times in the face and neck. People were able to intervene and call for help.

Albany Police arrested Mendez at the scene. The victim needed surgery and will have lifelong impairments and nerve damage from the attack.

The jury acquitted Mendez of the Attempted Murder charge. But, Mendez still faces up to 25 Years of Life in State Prison when sentenced on February 4, 2022.

