Albany man facing multiple charges for road rage incident in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Greenbush Police Department said Monday they have arrested Julian Desimone, of Albany, following a road rage incident. Desimone is now facing multiple charges, including four felonies.

Officers say that the incident started on I-90 near Exit 8 when the victim allegedly cut Desimone off in traffic. Desimone allegedly did the same to the victim while on I-90.

Both vehicles came to the red light at the intersection of Routes 4 and 43 where a verbal altercation occurred. The vehicles continued on Rt 43, turning onto Best Rd where another altercation took place.

During this second altercation, Desimone was allegedly aggressive toward the victim with a knife, took the victim’s cell phone and broke it. The victim did suffer a minor injury from the knife during the incident.

Detectives located Desimone shortly after and he was cooperative throughout the

investigation.

Charges:

Robbery 1st Degree (felony)

Robbery 2nd Degree (felony)

Assault 2nd Degree (felony)

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon with Intent to Use 4th Degree (misdemeanor)

Menacing 2nd Degree (misdemeanor)

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Desimone was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and is due back in that court in

December.

“The second incident only lasted less than 15 seconds but resulted in some heavy charges,” said Chief David M. Keevern. “Luckily, there was only minor injury but situations such as this escalate quickly and could be deadly. Motorists are reminded to call the police if they feel someone is being unsafe on the roadway. It’s never worth getting into an argument, or worse. Everyone is feeling stress right now and it often results in anger towards other motorists but we all must try to be courteous to other motorists and drive safely.”