Albany man facing drug charges after chase

Anthony Hay was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in Albany and having drugs in his car.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Anthony Hay, 45, after a chase in Albany. Deputies say they tried to pull over a Nissan Maxima on December 9 for multiple issues before the chase started.

They were eventually able to take Hay into custody without further issue. Hay is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and had a suspended New York State Non-Driver ID only.

Deputies say while searching his vehicle they found 10 plastic tie-offs containing crack cocaine and over $1,500. He now faces multiple charges.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Several vehicle and traffic violations

Hay was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled in court for his arraignment Saturday morning.