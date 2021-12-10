Albany man facing drug charges after chase

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Anthony Hay, 45, after a chase in Albany. Deputies say they tried to pull over a Nissan Maxima on December 9 for multiple issues before the chase started.
They were eventually able to take Hay into custody without further issue. Hay is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and had a suspended New York State Non-Driver ID only.
Deputies say while searching his vehicle they found 10 plastic tie-offs containing crack cocaine and over $1,500. He now faces multiple charges.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)
- Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
- Several vehicle and traffic violations
Hay was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled in court for his arraignment Saturday morning.