Albany man facing drug charges after chase

Hay mug shot

Anthony Hay was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in Albany and having drugs in his car.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Anthony Hay, 45, after a chase in Albany. Deputies say they tried to pull over a Nissan Maxima on December 9 for multiple issues before the chase started.

They were eventually able to take Hay into custody without further issue. Hay is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and had a suspended New York State Non-Driver ID only.

Deputies say while searching his vehicle they found 10 plastic tie-offs containing crack cocaine and over $1,500. He now faces multiple charges.

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (felony)
  • Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)
  • Several vehicle and traffic violations

Hay was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled in court for his arraignment Saturday morning.

