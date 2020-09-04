Albany man creates ‘Stop the Violence’ PSA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Malik Dare, 25, of Albany was inspired to create a “Stop the Violence” public service announcement as a summer characterized by violent shootings winds down.

Dare says the intention for the video is to raise awareness, provide insight, and dispense advice from respected local community leaders, including:

Dare describes himself as a community member concerned with social justice issues who hopes the video can promote peace and safety.

Take a look at his video below:

