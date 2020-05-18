Albany man charged with stalking, burglary on Chestnut Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police arrested and charged a man with one count of burglary in the second-degree, one count of petit larceny and one count of stalking in the fourth-degree.
Malik Rozier, 24, was reportedly looking through a woman’s window late Friday night on Chestnut Street. Upon investigation, police said he entered an apartment on Chestnut Street and stole property belonging to the victim.
Detectives also determined that Rozier had also previously looked through the victim’s window and even attempted to make contact with her.
He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and is currently at the Albany County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have experienced a similar encounter is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.
