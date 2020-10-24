Albany man charged in reported stabbing on Central Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marvin Hodnett, 55, of Albany has been charged in connection with a stabbing that reportedly happened in early October on Central Avenue.

Albany police said Hodnett was arrested following an investigation by the Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police said on Wednesday, October 7 around 6 p.m. Hodnett stabbed a 44-year-old man in the arm during an argument in the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. The victim sustained a serious cut to his arm that was non-life threatening as a result which required treatment at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Hodnett was charged with the following:

Assault 2 nd

Criminal Possession 3rd

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court.

