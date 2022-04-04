ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in 2021, including a homicide. The Albany Police Department said Nicholas Lewis, 27, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On September 19, 2021, officers responded to Lincoln Park for reports of an injured man lying in the bushes. Police said Thai Nguyen, 64, of Albany, was found with extensive face and head injuries.

Nguyen was treated on scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. Police said he was admitted there for months with serious injuries. Nguyen died on December 21, 2021, due to his injuries.

Lewis was arraigned for the murder charge in Albany City Criminal Court on Monday, April 4. He was arrested on September 30, 2021, in connection with two incidents that occurred on September 19, 2021.

Around 10:15 p.m., police responded to Maiden Lane to find a 45-year-old man lying on the ground and bleeding from his head. He was treated on scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Detectives found that Lewis had stomped on the victim’s head while stealing his cell phone. He was charged with robbery in the first degree.

Police then responded to Clinton Square, where a 61-year-old man told them that someone approached him and demanded money. The victim said the suspect then punched him in the head causing him to fall to the ground. He was treated on scene and transported to the hospital for cuts and swelling to his face.

Detectives found that Lewis had caused the victim’s injuries and had stolen the victim’s money and credit card. He was charged with robbery in the second degree for that incident.