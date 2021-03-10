Albany man charged in stabbing incident on Sheridan Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have charged Vincent Ellis, 24, of Albany with one count of first-degree manslaughter after an alleged altercation broke out that left one person dead.

Police say that on March 8, just after noon, officers responded to the 100 block of Sheridan Avenue, just east of Dove Street, for reports of an assault.

Shortly after the call, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told police that a man had just entered the emergency room with stab wounds to the torso. During the investigation, police determined that the victim was injured during the incident on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim, Brian Jenkins, 28, of Albany, was treated at the hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say through additional investigation, detectives learned that Jenkins had been involved in an altercation with Ellis while on Sheridan Avenue and that during the altercation, Jenkins was stabbed.

Ellis was reportedly found at the scene by responding officers and taken into custody. He was also treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident. He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.