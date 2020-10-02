Albany Man charged for transporting cocaine from New York City to Rensselaer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man was indicted for possessing and intending to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Jamol Franklin, 48, of Albany allegedly transported over 500 grams of cocaine from New York City to Rensselaer, New York, with the intention of distributing that cocaine in the Capital Region.
Franklin could face up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 4 years and up to life.
