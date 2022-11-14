ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man accused of stealing rent has been issued an appearance ticket for Clifton Park Town Court on Thursday. In August, the New York State Police received a complaint from the management of The Solomon Organization LLC., which owns the FoxRun Apartment Complex in Clifton Park.

Investigations determined that Belfiore had been previously employed as a property manager by The Solomon Organization. During this time, Belfiore stole a personal check and multiple money orders that were submitted as rent payments and deposited them into his own personal bank account. On November 7, Belfiore was arrested on counts of grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.