Albany man arrested twice in one day for vandalism plus new charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 25-year-old Ronald Knight of Albany has been arrested for a second time within 24 hours following yesterday’s vandalism charges.

A message from Albany Police Benevolent Association President said,

“I was informed that the defendant from this morning has been arrested again. This incident occurred in Washington Park and the defendant stands accused of menacing, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. “

We will keep you up to date on this story as additional details are released.