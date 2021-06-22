Albany man arrested, reportedly wanted by Albany, Watervliet Police Departments

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Brunswick Saturday arrested Henry Sackor, 25, of Albany after a traffic stop revealed he was reportedly wanted by both Albany and Watevliet Police Departments.

Police say Sackor was stopped for a number of traffic infractions while on I-787 north in Watervliet just after 3 a.m. While Troopers spoke with Sackor it was found that he allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license and was in possession of around 33.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Police charged Sacker with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree- Intent to Sell (B felony)

degree- Intent to Sell (B felony) One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree-Methamphetamine (C felony).

Sackor was taken into custody and transported to SP Brunswick for processing. He was virtually arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released to the supervision of probation, according to police.