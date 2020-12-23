Albany man arrested on heroin and fentanyl charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl yesterday. If found guilty, 26-year-old Carlos Aguayo-Salas faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life.

Aguayo-Salas appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel on December 22 and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

This case is being investigated by the DEA, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, Colonie Police Department, and the Troy Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.