Albany man arrested on gun possession charges

by: Sara Rizzo

Tajuan Williams-Johnson

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said an Albany man has been arrested on gun possession charges with the help of the U.S Marshals Service. Tajuan Williams-Johnson, 24, of Albany was arrested October 5 after a he fled from a traffic stop in June.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on June 22 in Albany for a minor traffic infraction. Sheriff Apple said during the stop deputies found the driver, Williams-Johnson, in possession of a loaded .40 caliber glock and a high capacity ammunition feeding device.

Sheriff Apple said Williams-Johnson fled on foot from deputies, escaped from New York State Parole and has been evading law enforcement.

Williams-Johnson has been charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (class D felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C felony)
  • Resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor)
  • Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree (class A misdemeanor)
  • Criminal possession of cannabis in the third degree (class A misdemeanor)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (class A misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device (class B misdemeanor)

Williams-Johnson was arraigned in Albany and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

