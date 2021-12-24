Albany man arrested on fraud charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on fraud charges.

On December 23, Albany County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to the M&T Bank on State Street in Albany for a report of a man attempting to cash a counterfeit check. Deputies arrived to find Fredrick D. Galloway, attempting to pass a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,989.35.

Galloway, who was also under investigation for previously cashing another similar check in Bethlehem, was taken into custody without any issues.

Charges:

  • 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (Felony)
  • Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Felony)

Galloway was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned on December 24, at Albany City Court and Bethlehem Town Court.

