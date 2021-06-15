Albany man arrested on felony drug possession charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office Monday arrested Jason Addison, 50, of Albany on felony drug possession charges following a traffic stop.

Police say during the traffic stop, Addison was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and was driving his car on a suspended license. Further investigation revealed that Addison was reportedly in possession of crack cocaine, as well as cocaine weighing approximately ten grams.

Addison has been charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell (a class B Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C Felony)

One count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree (an unclassified Misdemeanor), and was cited for various traffic infractions.

Addison was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned in the City of Albany Court.