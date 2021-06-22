Albany man arrested on felony drug charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shakir Caldwell, 27, of Albany on felony drug charges after a traffic stop.
Sheriff’s Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop where it was discovered that Caldwell was driving without a license. Through further investigation, deputies reportedly found Caldwell in possession of a large amount of the hallucinogenic drug, psilocybin, also known as “mushrooms,” weighting around 109 grams along with scales and baggies.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Felony)
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell (Felony)
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)
- One count of Unlicensed Operator (a violation)
- various traffic infractions
Caldwell was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned in Albany City Court, according to police.