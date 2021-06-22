Albany man arrested on felony drug charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shakir Caldwell, arrested on felony drug charges

Shakir Caldwell, arrested on felony drug charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shakir Caldwell, 27, of Albany on felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop where it was discovered that Caldwell was driving without a license. Through further investigation, deputies reportedly found Caldwell in possession of a large amount of the hallucinogenic drug, psilocybin, also known as “mushrooms,” weighting around 109 grams along with scales and baggies.

Hallucinogenic drug, psilocybin, also known as “mushrooms,”

Charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell (Felony)
  • Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)
  • One count of Unlicensed Operator (a violation)
  • various traffic infractions

Caldwell was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned in Albany City Court, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire