Albany man arrested on drug possession charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Latham arrested Tyrone Green, 34, of Albany on drug possession charges following a traffic stop.

Police say on Friday, Troopers stopped Green for a traffic violation near the intersection of Lark Street and Livingston Avenue in Albany just before noon. During the stop, police reportedly found that Green was in possession of a plastic bag with around 10.5 grams of heroin, multiple glassine baggies containing heroin, multiple tablets of clonazepam, and less that one gram of crack cocaine.

State police charged Green with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree-Intent to Sell (B felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (C felony)
  • Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor).

Green was taken into custody and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was then taken to Albany County Jail to await arraignment, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire