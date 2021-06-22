Albany man arrested on drug possession charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Latham arrested Tyrone Green, 34, of Albany on drug possession charges following a traffic stop.

Police say on Friday, Troopers stopped Green for a traffic violation near the intersection of Lark Street and Livingston Avenue in Albany just before noon. During the stop, police reportedly found that Green was in possession of a plastic bag with around 10.5 grams of heroin, multiple glassine baggies containing heroin, multiple tablets of clonazepam, and less that one gram of crack cocaine.

State police charged Green with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree-Intent to Sell (B felony)

degree-Intent to Sell (B felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree (C felony)

degree (C felony) Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor).

Green was taken into custody and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was then taken to Albany County Jail to await arraignment, according to police.