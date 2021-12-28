Albany man arrested on drug possession charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on felony drug possession charges in Albany.

On Monday, December 27, Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Albany on a Honda Accord. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the operator, James Simmons, 53, of Albany, was operating his vehicle with a suspended New York State Driver’s License.

Further investigation revealed that Simmons was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine and was taken into custody.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree

Simmons was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court on Tuesday, December 28 at 9:00 a.m.